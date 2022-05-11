English
    FIFA and EA go their separate ways, EA's football franchise to be called Sports FC from next year

    FIFA 23 will be the last EA Sports game to use FIFA in the title

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

    Partners for nearly 30 years, EA and FIFA will finally go their separate ways starting next year. EA Sports, the sub-brand, under which EA publishes its sports titles, will drop the FIFA name from the title and adopt Sports FC instead.

    FIFA 23 will be the last game before the changes take effect. In a blog post, EA Sports outlined its plans for a new FIFA-less game, saying that EA Sports FC will be the future of the franchise with more than 300 license partners across the sport.

    EA said that their, "unique licensing portfolio of more than 19,000+ players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30 leagues that we’ve continued to invest in for decades will still be there, uniquely in EA SPORTS FC. That includes exclusive partnerships with the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS – and more to come."

    The company said that they are committed to making the last FIFA game, "our best ever, with more features, game modes, World Cup content, clubs, leagues, competitions, and players than any FIFA title before."

    According to Reuters, EA made a substantial offer to extend their naming partnership with FIFA for another eight years, but the football body declined and was unwilling to lock up potential partnership opportunities because of the deal. This was reported last year in October.

    Since then, EA and FIFA have extended their partnership to one more game before calling it off, and going their separate ways. FIFA 23 will release sometime later this year.



    first published: May 11, 2022 05:13 pm
