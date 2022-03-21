English
    Epic Games and Microsoft will donate proceeds from Fortnite to relief for Ukraine

    Epic has announced that real money purchases for the period of March 20, 2022 to April 3, 2022 will be donated to relief organisations working for Ukraine

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Epic Games)

    Epic Games has announced that it will be donating all the proceeds from Fortnite, for the period of March 20, 2022 to April 3, 2022, to humanitarian relief organisations working for Ukraine.

    Joining them in the effort, Microsoft will also be contributing net proceeds from the sale of Fortnite content between March 20, 2022 to April 3, 2022.

    Epic Games revealed in a blog post the names of the humanitarian relief organisations that it will be supporting - Direct Relief, United Nations Children's Fund, United Nations World Food Programme and The UN Refugee Agency.

    Epic also said that it will be working with its payment partners to send funds to the organisations as soon as possible. As per the blog, "All real-money Fortnite purchases made between March 20, 2022 and April 3, 2022 will be distributed. This includes V-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs such as the Voidlander Pack sold for real money. Retail store purchases of in-game cosmetics and V-Bucks cards will also be included if they are redeemed in-game during this window."

    Using V-Bucks however, will not be counted as they are not real money purchases. The blog says that 100% of the proceeds, "equal to the gross purchase price of all Fortnite in-game purchases or retail purchase redemptions," will be donated.

    Microsoft will contribute net proceeds for Fortnite on the Microsoft Store which is, "equal to the gross proceeds net of returns & chargebacks, billing costs, bandwidth cost, operations cost, and taxes."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Epic Games #Fortnite #Microsoft #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Xbox
