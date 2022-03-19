Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks meaningful talks with Moscow

Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022 (Image: Reuters)

Highlights:

-- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks meaningful talks with Moscow

-- Russian missiles hit an aircraft repair facility near Lviv’s airport in Ukraine

-- Ukraine Is wrecking Russian tanks with a gift from Britain

-- Xi Jinping tells Joe Biden war in Ukraine needs to end as soon as possible: Chinese state media

-- Joe Biden, Xi Jinping talk on US push to get China lined up against Russia

-- No evidence of Russia escalation in Syria amid Ukraine assault: U.S. General Frank McKenzie

-- Ukraine will not give up EU bid as compromise to Russia, says Ukrainian official

-- Vladimir Putin discusses Ukraine with Russian security council

Ukrainian President seeks meaningful talks with Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Saturday for meaningful talks with Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine, warning it would take "several generations" for Moscow to recover from battlefield losses if it does not reverse course.

Russian missiles hit an aircraft repair facility near Lviv’s airport in Ukraine

Russian missiles hit an aircraft repair facility outside Lviv city on March 18, bringing the war closer to a relatively safe haven in western Ukraine — a center for refugees and humanitarian aid — and within miles of the eastern border of NATO.

Ukraine Is wrecking Russian tanks with a gift from Britain

A British diplomat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss defensive aid, said Britain had sent more than 4,200 NLAWs (Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons) to Ukraine.

“We still assess it to be one of the best short-range defensive anti-tank weapons around,” the diplomat said.

There have been efforts by Russia to overcome these anti-tank weapons, with a defensive system on the newest T-90 tanks and resorting to "cope cages"; however, all have failed. (NYT)

Xi Jinping tells Joe Biden war in Ukraine needs to end as soon as possible: Chinese state media

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on March 18 that the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible, according to Chinese state media. "The top priorities now are to continue dialogue and negotiations, avoid civilian casualties, prevent a humanitarian crisis, cease fighting and end the war as soon as possible," Xi told Biden on a video call.

All parties should jointly support the Russia-Ukraine dialogue and negotiations while the United States and NATO should also conduct talks with Russia to solve the "crux" of the Ukraine crisis and resolve the security concerns of both Russia and Ukraine, Xi said. (Reuters)

No evidence of Russia escalation in Syria amid Ukraine assault: US general

Russia does not appear to be looking to escalate the conflict in Syria, U.S. General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said on Friday, even as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces have remained in Syria since 2015 when they helped turn the tide in a civil war in favor of President Bashar al-Assad. The United States has roughly 900 troops in Syria, sometimes near Russian troops. While the interactions are generally safe and professional, a small number of U.S. troops were wounded in 2020 when a Russian military patrol slammed into their vehicle.

"We have no evidence that the Russians are intent on escalating anything in Syria," U.S. General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters at the Pentagon. "I don't see any evidence that the temperature is rising, particularly in Syria as a result of what's going on in Ukraine," McKenzie said, adding that the United States was watching it closely. (Reuters)

Ukraine will not give up EU bid as compromise to Russia, says Ukrainian official

Ukraine will not abandon its bid to join the European Union to reach a compromise with Russia as part of an agreement to end the war, the deputy chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Vladimir Putin discusses Ukraine with Russian security council