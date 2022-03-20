Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Russia's siege of Mariupol will go down in history as an example of war crime: Ukrainian President

A woman walks past a mural in support of Ukraine by French street artist Emyart following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Paris, France, March 14. (Image: Reuters)

Highlights:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia wages 'terror'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia's siege of the port city of Mariupol was "a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come".

In a late night broadcast, Zelenskiy said the siege of Mariupol would "go down in history of responsibility for war crimes".

"To do this to a peaceful city... is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come." He also said, peace talks with Russia were needed although they were "not easy and pleasant". (Reuters)

China on the right side of history over Ukraine war: Foreign minister

China stands on the right side of history over the Ukraine crisis as time will tell, and its position is in line with the wishes of most countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"China will never accept any external coercion or pressure, and opposes any unfounded accusations and suspicious against China," Wang told reporters on Saturday evening, according to a statement published by his ministry. (Reuters)

Zelensky urges Swiss to target oligarchs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Switzerland to do more to crack down on Russian oligarchs who he said were helping wage war on his country with their money.

"Ukrainian cities are being destroyed on the orders of people who live in European, in beautiful Swiss towns, who enjoy property in your cities. It would really be good to strip them of this privilege," he said in an audio address. (Reuters)

Russian troops halt convoy of buses travelling to evacuate residents of Mariupol

According to the Berdyansk city council, the convoy was heading to Berdyansk from Zaporizhzhia to pick up fleeing Mariupol residents but was stopped by Russian occupying forces near the village Azovske, three kilometers from Berdyansk. The convoy was not allowed to enter the city limits and the drivers were not permitted to spend the night. (The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine's Mariupol says Russia forcefully deported thousands of its people

The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol said Russian forces forcefully deported several thousand people from the besieged city last week, after Russia had spoken of "refugees" arriving from the strategic port.

"Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory," the council said in a statement on its Telegram channel late on Saturday.

"The occupiers illegally took people from the Livoberezhniy district and from the shelter in the sports club building, where more than a thousand people (mostly women and children) were hiding from the constant bombing." (Reuters could not independently verify the claims)

Russian diplomat: "We have plans against NATO"

Igor Kalabukhov, Russian ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, said in an interview with Bosnia's Face TV that Moscow is “assessing the geo-strategic situation", has plans against NATO, and will respond to threats. (The Kyiv Independent)

71 children evacuated abroad from orphanage in Sumy

Sumy Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi wrote on Facebook that the infants had been sheltering in basements for 2 weeks before they could be evacuated abroad to a safe location. Many of the infants also have health problems. (The Kyiv Independent)

Thousands flee Mariupol as Russians advance

Evacuations from Ukraine’s besieged cities proceeded Saturday along eight of 10 humanitarian corridors, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, with a total of 6,623 people evacuated , including 4,128 from Mariupol who were taken northwest to Zaporizhzhia. (AP)

US suggests Turkey transfer Russia-made missile system to Ukraine

The United States has informally raised with Turkey the unlikely possibility of sending its Russia-made S-400 missile defence systems to Ukraine to help it fight invading Russian forces, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

US officials have floated the suggestion over the past month with their Turkish counterparts but no specific or formal request was made, the sources told Reuters. They said it also came up briefly during Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's visit to Turkey earlier this month. (Reuters)

A Ukrainian police officer in Mariupol has warned that the besieged port city has been “wiped off the face of the earth” and pleaded with the presidents of the United States and France to provide his country with a modern air defence system.

“Children, elderly people are dying. The city is destroyed and it has been wiped off the face of the earth,” he said speaking in Russian in the video filmed Friday that was authenticated by The Associated Press. (AP)

Refugees get IDs for new lives in Poland

Hoping to restore some normalcy after fleeing the war in Ukraine, thousands of refugees waited in long lines Saturday in the Polish capital of Warsaw to get identification cards that will allow them to get on with their lives — at least for now.

Refugees started queuing by Warsaw’s National Stadium overnight to get the coveted PESEL identity cards that will allow them to work, live, go to school and get medical care or social benefits for the next 18 months. Still, by mid-morning, many were told to come back another day, the demand was too high even though Polish authorities had simplified the process. (AP)

Ukraine to receive more U.S. Javelin and Stinger missiles within days, Ukraine official says

Ukraine will receive a new shipment of U.S. weapons within days, including Javelin and Stinger missiles, Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in a televised interview on Saturday.

“The (weapons) will be on the territory of our country in the nearest future. We are talking about days,” Danilov said. (Reuters)

China calls sanctions on Russia increasingly 'outrageous'

A senior Chinese government official said on Saturday that sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia over Ukraine are increasingly "outrageous". Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng also acknowledged Moscow's point of view on NATO, saying the alliance should not further expand eastwards, forcing a nuclear power like Russia "into a corner".

"The sanctions against Russia are getting more and more outrageous," Le said at security forum in Beijing, adding that Russian citizens were being deprived of overseas assets "for no reason". (Reuters)

847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began, U.N. says

The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on March 19 that at least 847 civilians had been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine as of March 18.

Most of the casualties were from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, OHCHR said. (Reuters)

Ukrainian refugees find shelter in Polish theatre

Ukrainian mothers and their young children found shelter in an ornate theatre in the Polish border town of Przemysl on Saturday, where they were able to get some rest after their harrowing journey. (Reuters)