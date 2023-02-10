Elon Musk reportedly fires top Twitter engineer because his reach dropped

(File Photo of Elon Musk's profile next to the twitter app on phone)

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has reportedly fired a top engineer because his engagement on the platform was tanking.

According to The Verge, Musk called a meeting with his advisors and Twitter's engineers to discuss why his engagement numbers on the platform were tanking.

Earlier in the month, Musk had made his account private after several users on Twitter claimed that private accounts generate more reach. He decided to test this theory on his own account, and wasn't happy with the results.

According to The Verge's sources, Musk demanded an explanation to why his reach was tanking.

“I have more than 100 million followers, and I’m only getting tens of thousands of impressions,” Musk allegedly said during the meeting.

Twitter's engineers explained that Musk's account was at peak popularity during the buyout, and his search rankings were at an all time high, indicated by a score of 100.

But public interest in his account was waning, and he now had a search engine popularity rating of nine, which is why his engagement was tanking.

Musk, reportedly, did not take the news well, and fired one of the two remaining principle engineers at Twitter, on the spot.