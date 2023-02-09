Twitter extends free API access, adds a new free tier
Basic access to the Twitter API will now cost $100 per month, the free tier will be limited to 1500 tweets per month
February 09, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST
Twitter has announced that it will extend free access to the platform’s Application Programming Interface (API) for developers to February 13.
The Elon Musk-led social media platform said that it would be introducing a new paid basic access tier for developers, that will offer them low-level API usage and access to Twitter’s Ads API for $100 per month.
When Twitter initially announced the plans to charge for API access, many were worried that helpful bots — bots that help with reminders or saving videos, for instance — will go offline because most of the bot makers refused to pay for access to the API.
Twitter will now introduce a limited free plan to address this, which will be limited to 1,500 tweets per month, “for a single authenticated user token, including Login with Twitter.”
The platform will also start depreciating access to the Premium API, and people who were subscribed to Premium will have to apply for Enterprise access to continue using the API.
Twitter reiterated it was doing this to, “increase quality, reduce spam, and enable a thriving ecosystem.”
