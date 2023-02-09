English
    Twitter extends free API access, adds a new free tier

    Basic access to the Twitter API will now cost $100 per month, the free tier will be limited to 1500 tweets per month

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

    Twitter has announced that it will extend free access to the platform’s Application Programming Interface (API) for developers to February 13.

    The Elon Musk-led social media platform said that it would be introducing a new paid basic access tier for developers, that will offer them low-level API usage and access to Twitter’s Ads API for $100 per month.