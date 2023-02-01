English
    Elon Musk turns his Twitter account private: 'Something is wrong'

    In order to test a theory, Elon Musk updated his account settings so that only his 127.7 million followers can see his tweets.

    Ankita Sengupta
    February 01, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
    Elon Musk said he made his account private until Thursday morning.

    Elon Musk on Wednesday turned his Twitter account private to test out a peculiar feature with the platform -- whether setting an account to private improves the reach of its tweets.


    The tech billionaire, who bought Twitter in October for $44 billion, tweeted “Something is wrong,” in reply to a post by popular right-wing Twitter account Libs of TikTok. It detailed how setting an account to private can “vastly improve” its reach factor.

    Soon, other users tested it to find out that views and interactions for tweets were indeed much higher (up to five times) when accounts were made private.