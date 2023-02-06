Had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, last 3 months were extremely tough, says Elon Musk

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on February 5, tweeted that the past three months have been "extremely tough" as he "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy" while also fulfilling his duties at Tesla and SpaceX. Twitter continues to face challenges, Musk tweeted from his official account.

"Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn't wish that pain on anyone. Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!" Musk wrote on the microblogging site. His tweet came in response to an article in The Wall Street Journal.

Musk lamented the company's "massive drop in revenue" just one week after closing the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter in October, which he attributed to "activist groups pressuring advertisers," Fox Business reported. Since then, he has made a number of changes on Twitter, as per the news report.

Musk has reduced the number of employees at Twitter by half, introduced a subscription service for the microblogging site Blue, and even auctioned off memorabilia from its San Francisco headquarters, Fox Business reported. As a result of Twitter's losses of USD 4 million per day, he defended the layoffs in November.