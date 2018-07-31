App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ducati Diavel 1260 S to be most advanced super-cruiser rivalling even sportsbikes

The Diavel is going to be available in two variants. One will be the 1260 standard which will receive lower spec hardware and fewer electronics compared to the premium 1260 S.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Despite serious attempts at keeping things under wraps, spy images of the new Ducati Diavel have surfaced on the internet. The people over at Motorcycle News managed to get an interview with the engineers of Ducati at the World Ducati Week held in Milan.

In an interview to Motorcycle News, Ducati's Project Manager Eugenio Gherardi said the suspension is of much better quality and the rake has been made steeper to 27 degrees. And all new frame increases the wheelbase by 15 mm and despite that, the bike has been made more nimble.

The engine is 150 bhp producing 1262 cc Testastretta0020 DVT V-twin motor, same as the ones found on the XDiavel and Multistrada 1260 and features variable valve timing making the torque curve smoother. The engine is now a stressed member in the frame and the bike comes with fully adjustable Ohlins suspension. What's also extraordinary are the Panigale-spec Brembo Monobloc brakes and an 8-inch rear rim.

In terms of electronics, the bikes get the full suite of rider aides paired to inertial measurement unit (IMU). This means traction control, launch control, anti-wheelie cornering ABS and an up and down quick-shifter. You also get Bluetooth to connect and sync your phone to the bike to manage your calls and music.

Both the versions are expected to show up at the EICMA motorcycle show later this year.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 07:00 pm

tags #Auto #Ducati #Technology

