DemystData expands partnership with Equifax

Banks, insurance companies, and FinTech startups can now easily find and evaluate market-leading Equifax data and deploy that data into production.
DemystData announced an expanded partnership with Equifax, making Equifax data assets for marketing available on the DemystData marketplace. Banks, insurance companies, specialty financing firms and FinTech startups can now easily find and evaluate market-leading Equifax data and deploy that data into production to help inform critical business decisions.
With the DemystData marketplace, users experience easier, more transparent, and expedient access to data from hundreds of certified data sources. Metadata and samples can be evaluated securely, and data can be accessed and mobilized without conducting complex diligence on-- and onboarding of-- each data vendor, one at a time. This allows data scientists to compliantly evaluate and mobilize valuable data from Equifax and hundreds of other Demyst partners to improve models and deliver value for customers."Equifax has a deep suite of rich data products that we are onboarding into our ecosystem. Time and time again our client teams are finding the Equifax data to be accurate and incrementally impactful," DemystData SVP Product, Adam Fisher said. "The Equifax B2B Marketing data provides a unique source of business contacts, firmographics, and corporate linkage. IXI aggregated, anonymous consumer economic data is consistently predictive in banking, insurance, and wealth management optimization use cases. The Equifax Analytic Dataset provides FinTechs an anonymized loan-level sample to build out solutions. We're excited to bring all of these proven products to the broader ecosystem."Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.