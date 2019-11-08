DemystData expands partnership with Equifax

DemystData announced an expanded partnership with Equifax, making Equifax data assets for marketing available on the DemystData marketplace. Banks, insurance companies, specialty financing firms and FinTech startups can now easily find and evaluate market-leading Equifax data and deploy that data into production to help inform critical business decisions.

With the DemystData marketplace, users experience easier, more transparent, and expedient access to data from hundreds of certified data sources. Metadata and samples can be evaluated securely, and data can be accessed and mobilized without conducting complex diligence on-- and onboarding of-- each data vendor, one at a time. This allows data scientists to compliantly evaluate and mobilize valuable data from Equifax and hundreds of other Demyst partners to improve models and deliver value for customers.