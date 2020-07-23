App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dell launches Alienware M15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, and Dell G3 15 in India: Everything you need to know

Dell's new gaming laptop lineup has been updated with 10th Gen Intel H series processors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dell recently updated its lineup of gaming laptops in India with the launch of Alienware m15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, and Dell G3 15. The Alienware m15 R3 was globally unveiled in May, while the Dell G5 15 SE (Special Edition) was first showcased at CES 2020.

The Dell Alienware m15 R3 is priced starting from Rs 1,99,990. The Dell G5 15 SE (5505) starts from Rs 74,990 and is an all-AMD machine. Finally, the Dell G5 15 (5500) and Dell G3 15 (3500) starts from Rs 82,590 and Rs 73,990, respectively. The new Alienware and G series notebook will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, select Dell Exclusive Stores.

Alienware m15 R3

Close

The successor to the Alienware m15 R2 has been updated with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU. The notebook can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD. You can get the Alienware m15 R3 with a 15.6-inch 4K OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate or a Full HD (1080p) IPS screen with a 300Hz refresh rate. The m15 R3 also packs a massive 86Wh battery.

related news

Dell-G5-15-SE

Dell G5 15 SE

The Dell G5 15 Special Edition is an all-AMD laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H series processing power and the AMD Radeon RX 5600M graphics. The G15 SE packs 8GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. The laptop opts for a 15.6-inch Full HD (1080p) display with a 60Hz refresh rate and packs a 51Wh battery. The G5 15 SE also boasts a Supernova Silver finish with blue accents.

Dell G5 15 and Dell G3 15

The new Dell G5 15 and G13 15 will be updated with a 10th Gen Intel processor up to a Core i7. The processor will be paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #Dell #gaming #laptops

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.