Corsair acquires mechanical keyboard company Drop

(Image: Corsair/Drop)

Corsair, the American computer peripherals company, has announced that it is acquiring Drop, best known for its Do It Yourself (DIY) mechanical keyboards.

Founded in 2011 and previously known as Massdrop, Drop specialises in a portfolio of enthusiast-grade products and peripherals, with their customised DIY mechanical keyboards and keycaps.

Drop has also produced officially licensed material including The Lord of The Rings and Marvel Infinity keycaps.

"I know within the community Drop is sometimes seen as a “big” company, but you would be surprised how few-but-mighty our team is given the extraordinary range of products we have designed and/or discovered," wrote Drop CEO Jef Holove in a blog post.

"That said, from the response to our launch of Battlestations as a new community and collection of products, it’s clear you want us to do more. And, we do too. As part of Corsair, we will," Holove added.

Drop will continue as a brand within Corsair and will operate independently. Holove said that with "global logistics capability" his team was incentivised to do "a fundamentally better job serving all of you outside the US who just want an easier, more affordable way to get the products you covet".