AMD announces new graphic cards RX 7700 XT, RX 7800 XT as well as FSR 3

Besides the new cards, AMD also announced the next update for their FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) Image-scaling solution, that adds frame generation to the kit, similar to Nvidia's DLSS. (Image: AMD)

AMD on August 28 unveiled two new GPUs - Radeon 7700 XT and Radeon 7800 XT - starting at $449 (approximately Rs 37,000).

The mid-range cards can average over 60fps in the newest games at 1440p, according to AMD, and with settings turned up all the way to maximum. AMD will also throw in a free copy of the anticipated open-world space exploration game, Starfield.

AMD's real play here is to plug the gap in the $400 - $500 segment. Compared to the competition, the 7700 XT is only $50 higher than the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, and the 7800 XT $100 cheaper than the GeForce RTX 4070.

The 7700 XT has 54 compute units, is based on the company's RDNA 3 architecture, and has 54 RT accelerators on-board. The 7700XT also has 108 AI accelerators, and ships with a base clock of 2171 MHz, that can boost to 2544 MHz. It has 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

The 7800 XT has 60 compute units, 60 RT accelerators, 120 AI accelerators, and ships with a base clock of 2124 MHz that can boost to 2430 MHz. It has 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

The Radeon 7700 XT has a suggested retail price of $449, and the 7800 XT will be priced at $499.

Besides the new cards, AMD also announced the next update for their FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) Image-scaling solution, that adds frame generation to the kit, similar to Nvidia's DLSS.

FSR 3 will support Native Anti-Aliasing, which sharpens up the game image instead of upscaling it from a lower resolution.

FSR 3 will also work on competitor GPUs like Nvidia's RTX series. AMD says that gamers will be able to use frame generation for older Direct X 10 and Direct X 11 based games, as well.

In September, AMD will also introduce support for Hyper-RX, an automatic configuration mode that will toggle FSR, RSR, Anti-lag, Radeon Boost and other performance enhancing features, depending on the game.