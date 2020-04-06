Coronavirus pandemic | Apple donates 20 million masks for healthcare professionals

Apple is also working with suppliers to design, produce, and ship face shields for medical workers.
Apple has announced that it has sourced over 20 million masks to support healthcare workers. The company’s CEO, Tim Cook said Apple will continue to get more masks and equipment sourced from its supply chain in the US and China.
Cook had previously stated that Apple had donated over 10 million masks. The company's ongoing contribution to support healthcare professionals now includes over 20 million masks. The Apple CEO noted that the company is working 'continuously and closely with governments at all levels to ensure that these are donated to places of greatest need'.
Moreover, Apple has brought together its design, engineering, operations, and packaging teams to work with the suppliers for designing, producing, and shipping a face shield for medical workers.
The Apple-designed face shield will initially be donated to hospitals in the US, followed by global distribution.
"For Apple, this is a labour of love and gratitude, and we will share more of our efforts over time. In the meantime, each of us can stop the spread of the virus by following expert advice to stay home and practice social distancing," Cook said while ending the video.
