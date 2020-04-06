App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Apple donates 20 million masks for healthcare professionals

Apple is also working with suppliers to design, produce, and ship face shields for medical workers.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Apple has announced that it has sourced over 20 million masks to support healthcare workers. The company’s CEO, Tim Cook said Apple will continue to get more masks and equipment sourced from its supply chain in the US and China.

Cook had previously stated that Apple had donated over 10 million masks. The company’s ongoing contribution to support healthcare professionals now includes over 20 million masks. The Apple CEO noted that the company is working ‘continuously and closely with governments at all levels to ensure that these are donated to places of greatest need’.

Moreover, Apple has brought together its design, engineering, operations, and packaging teams to work with the suppliers for designing, producing, and shipping a face shield for medical workers.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to donate one million face shields by the end of this week, followed by another one million per week after that. Cook, while showing the face shield, said it takes less than two minutes to assemble the protective gear.

The Apple-designed face shield will initially be donated to hospitals in the US, followed by global distribution. 

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

“For Apple, this is a labour of love and gratitude, and we will share more of our efforts over time. In the meantime, each of us can stop the spread of the virus by following expert advice to stay home and practice social distancing,” Cook said while ending the video.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 10:47 am

