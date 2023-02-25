China moves to regulate AI, $10K Nvidia GPU powers ChatGPT, AI transforming sports - catch all this and more in today's AI news!

ChatGPT (Source: Shutterstock/File)
China attempts to regulate AI after ChatGPT frenzy
This $10,000 Nvidia chip powers ChatGPT
- China will introduce rules to govern the use of artificial intelligence across a swath of industries, moving to regulate emergent spheres as ChatGPT fever sweeps the world’s No. 2 economy.
- The introduction of regulations may be intended to ensure ChatGPT-like services hew to the Communist Party’s non-negotiable censorship of controversial or undesirable content online.
- ChatGPT’s users have pointed to the dangers of abusing the technology, from the ability to draw out disturbing responses to its longer-term ability to displace humans at work. But it’s unclear however how Beijing views private sector involvement in the sensitive field.
- OpenAI’s popular chatbot is being powered by not one, not two, but eight Nvidia A100 GPUs.
- Unlike traditional Nvidia GeForce cards, the A100 card is designed with server cooling in mind. It is specifically tuned toward AI and high-performance computation instead of rendering 3D frames quickly for gaming.
- Most 8x Nvidia A100 systems, particularly at larger cloud service providers, use a special Nvidia-only form factor called SXM4.
Is AI going to take over sports?
- Over the past two decades, coaches have increasingly turned to data science to boost their teams' overall performance and making split-second judgments.
- Now with advances in deep learning, the sporting experience is set to undergo even more radical transformations.
- Clubs in major and minor leagues alike are able to use tracking systems to better understand their players' activities, the global player tracking market is predicted to develop at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 24.9 percent over the next five years.
- Researchers, for instance, tested several setups of the pos-N-M model on 4,000 manually labelled frames and found that it attained an accuracy of 85.5 percent.
Meta rolls out AI language model LLaMA
ChatGPT use not in-line with core Values
- Meta Platforms Inc is releasing a new language model based on artificial intelligence.
- The language model, called LLaMA, is designed to generate text and conversations, summarize written material, and perform complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures.
- The model is designed to help researchers advance their work, Zuckerberg said.
- Investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. is curbing its staff's usage of ChatGPT amid concerns that potentially sensitive data could be exposed.
- The restrictions follow similar curbs introduced by Amazon, Accenture, and schools in New York city on the AI-powered chatbot.
- Telecom company Verizon and IT giant Accenture have also limited ChatGPT use over client information concerns.