    China moves to regulate AI, $10K Nvidia GPU powers ChatGPT, AI transforming sports - catch all this and more in today's AI news!

    Your daily TLDR of important stories you must know about.

    February 25, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST
    ChatGPT (Source: Shutterstock/File)

    China-US-trade-war


    China attempts to regulate AI after ChatGPT frenzy


    • China will introduce rules to govern the use of artificial intelligence across a swath of industries, moving to regulate emergent spheres as ChatGPT fever sweeps the world’s No. 2 economy.

    • The introduction of regulations may be intended to ensure ChatGPT-like services hew to the Communist Party’s non-negotiable censorship of controversial or undesirable content online.

    • ChatGPT’s users have pointed to the dangers of abusing the technology, from the ability to draw out disturbing responses to its longer-term ability to displace humans at work. But it’s unclear however how Beijing views private sector involvement in the sensitive field.


    This $10,000 Nvidia chip powers ChatGPT

    • OpenAI’s popular chatbot is being powered by not one, not two, but eight Nvidia A100 GPUs.

    • Unlike traditional Nvidia GeForce cards, the A100 card is designed with server cooling in mind. It is specifically tuned toward AI and high-performance computation instead of rendering 3D frames quickly for gaming.

    • Most 8x Nvidia A100 systems, particularly at larger cloud service providers, use a special Nvidia-only form factor called SXM4.

    Football soccer


    Is AI going to take over sports?


    • Over the past two decades, coaches have increasingly turned to data science to boost their teams' overall performance and making split-second judgments.

    • Now with advances in deep learning, the sporting experience is set to undergo even more radical transformations.

    • Clubs in major and minor leagues alike are able to use tracking systems to better understand their players' activities, the global player tracking market is predicted to develop at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 24.9 percent over the next five years.

    • Researchers, for instance, tested several setups of the pos-N-M model on 4,000 manually labelled frames and found that it attained an accuracy of 85.5 percent.


    Meta rolls out AI language model LLaMA


    • Meta Platforms Inc is releasing a new language model based on artificial intelligence.

    • The language model, called LLaMA, is designed to generate text and conversations, summarize written material, and perform complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures.

    • The model is designed to help researchers advance their work, Zuckerberg said.


    ChatGPT use not in-line with core Values

    • Investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. is curbing its staff's usage of ChatGPT amid concerns that potentially sensitive data could be exposed.

    • The restrictions follow similar curbs introduced by Amazon, Accenture, and schools in New York city on the AI-powered chatbot.

    • Telecom company Verizon and IT giant Accenture have also limited ChatGPT use over client information concerns.

    Tags: #AI #artificial inteligence #ChatGPT #China #JPMorgan #Meta #OpenAI
    first published: Feb 25, 2023 07:36 pm