ChatGPT Plus gets new in-house Code Interpreter

Artificial intelligence research laboratory OpenAI has launched a new Code Interpreter plugin for ChatGPT plus subscribers. Here are a few ways it can be applied by users.

What does the code-interpreter do?

The code interpreter released for ChatGPT plus users is capable of facilitating many functions on the platform, including data analysis, processing data into charts, uploading and editing files, performing complex mathematical functions and even running codes without switching to a different platform.

Code Testing

OpenAI's in-house code interpreter plugin allows developers to test and run code within the same environment. It lets developers write and test code without switching between tools or environments. The integration will likely cut down time required to switch between software to test and run the code.

Overall, an in-house code interpreter plugin could streamline the development process and improve quality and reliability of applications by providing a seamless development environment.

Data Analysis and Representation

The Code Interpreter plugin allows users to input unformatted data from PDFs and analyses it. The plugin is also capable of representing the data and its analysis pictorially with figures.

File Storage

The Code Interpreter provides a temporary disk space for the ChatGPT plus user to upload their files. The plugin is compatible with many formats across various software such as TXT, PDF, DOC, DOCX, JPEG, PNG, MP4, AVI, and CSV among many others.

Image OCR

OCR stands for Optical Character Recognition, the plugin has a function which enables the user to upload an image as a pdf, which then can be made editable using OCR. The user can then scan and edit documents or extract text from images using this feature of the plugin.

File Editing and Conversion

Code Interpreter can convert one file format into another, it can also edit the formatted file. One user, a prompt engineer uploaded a GIF and used the chatbot to convert it into an MP4 video and applied zoom. The result? An MP4 format video in which the camera slowly zooms in on the subject.