Humans vs bots 2.0? OpenAI forming team to take on 'superintelligent AI'

OpenAI's solution is build a new team dedicated to work on this problem. (Photo: NYT)

Humans vs bots is here. OpenAI, the creator of the popular ChatGPT, is assembling a new team to tackle “superintelligence”.

Superintelligence is a theoretical concept of an all-powerful artificial intelligence (AI) that is smarter than the smartest human. OpenAI is of the belief that it is not too far -- such a model will be there before the end of the decade.

Also read | ChatGPT's explosive growth shows first decline in traffic since launch

The artificial intelligence non-profit said that superintelligent AI "will be the most impactful technology humanity has ever invented, and could help us solve many of the world’s most important problems".

However, its vast powers will make it "very dangerous, and could lead to the disempowerment of humanity or even human extinction".

At present, there are no viable solutions to reign in such a threat or "preventing it from going rogue, it said". The team believes that humans "won’t be able to reliably supervise AI systems much smarter than us".

Also read | OpenAI disables ChatGPT's Bing feature to prevent users from jumping paywalls

OpenAI's solution is to build a new team dedicated to the problem. The company will reserve "20 percent of the compute we’ve secured to date over the next four years to solving the problem of superintelligence alignment".

The "superalignment team" will have a goal of solving, "core technical challenges of superintelligence alignment in four years".

OpenAI says that while they are "not guaranteed to succeed", the company is optimistic, "that a focused, concerted effort can solve this problem".