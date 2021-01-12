CES 2021 | LG announces OLED TV lineup for 2021

CES 2021 is well underway, and the TVs keep getting larger. After a series of announcements from LG Display, the company has now followed it up by releasing a handful of details about its upcoming OLED TV series for 2021.

It would seem that LG is preparing several OLED TV models in 2021 in its Z1, G1, C1, B1, and A1 series. The new TVs in LG's G1 series will feature the company next generation of OLED panels, titled 'OLED evo'. LG claims that the new panels are capable of higher brightness levels than regular OLEDs. The LG G1 will arrive in 55-inch, 66-inch, and 77-inch screen sizes.

The LG C1 TV models will likely start from 48 inches and go all the way up to 83 inches. They could replace LG's 2020 CX models. The LG C1 TVs will use regular OLED panels as opposed to the OLED evo technology on the G1 TVs.

The LG Z1 TV will likely be an 8K OLED TV and will be available in 77 inches and 88 inches. Little is known about LG's A1 and B1 models. The new range of OLED TVs debut alongside the previously announced QNED TVs and will also accompany some new NanoCell models.

All of LG's new televisions will run on webOS 6.0 smart TV platform, with a redesigned home screen as well as performance upgrades. The Magic Remote has also been further customised with dedicated buttons for popular streaming services. The LG Z1, G1, and C1 TV models and some QNED and NanoCell models, will use the new Alpha 9 Gen 4 picture processor.

The new Alpha 9 Gen 4 processor can detect content genre and adjust the image accordingly. It can also use deep learning algorithms to upscale content. The processor also incorporates virtual 5.1.2 surround sound through the TV's built-in speakers. It also supports HDR formats up to Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.

The LG Z1, G1, and C1 models will also support Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium with 1ms response time for gaming. LG also announced Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now support on various LG smart TVs thanks to integration with webOS 6.0. Stadia support will be arriving first in the second half of 2021, while GeForce Now support will come later this year.

To sum it all up, LG's new range of TVs will include new OLED, QNED, Mini LED, and NanoCell modes, while top-end G1 TVs will use a new OLED panel technology, called 'OLED evo'. LG is yet to announce availability and region-specific pricing of the new 2020 TV models.