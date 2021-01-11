CES 2021 | LG showcases the latest innovations in OLED display tech at CES 2021

CES 2021 is set to kick off later today, although LG has already given us a preview of things to come at the first ‘all-digital’ Consumer Electronics Show. The South Korean tech giant is set to bring six innovations in display tech to CES 2021.

The first of LG’s innovation came in the form of a 55-inch Transparent OLED Smart Bed. The smart bed has an adjustable transparent OLED TV at the foot. When not in use, the display can show information like audio tracks, date, time, weather, etc. However, it can also rise to a quarter of its full height to showcase more detailed information like sleep pattern analysis, air quality, temperature, etc. Additionally, the transparent screen unit can be wheeled away to different parts of your house, and it also comes with a built-in speaker system.

LG’s next display is designed for public utility. The 55-inch transparent OLED screen was shown in use on a subway. The screen displayed transit information, routes, the weather, and more while still being transparent. This allows passengers to enjoy passing scenes of the city, while also receiving useful information.

Another big highlight from LG’s display showcase was the Bendable OLED TV. At first glance, this appears to be nothing more than a 48-inch 4K TV, but it can bend to a radius of 1,000mm with a click of a button. So, you can use the TV in a flat orientation while watching content or bend it to a curved screen while gaming. This display also has a variable refresh rate between 40Hz and 120Hz. Lastly, it also vibrates to emit sound, not requiring an additional speaker system.

If you think using your phone to monitor your routines and exercises is annoying, LG has a solution for that too. The LG 55-inch Rail and Pivot OLED is a screen designed to provide all these details and more during your workouts. It works as a digital coach, using a camera and sensor to access your exercise posture and vitals through a camera and some sensors. The display sits on a rail system can slide out of a hidden position to multiple angles. The display has both rotating and pivoting capabilities and can also be used in portrait orientation.

LG also showed off a large 55-inch transparent OLED display and a 23.1-inch in-Touch stretch display for restaurants of the future. In its demo, you can see a customer sitting on one side of the table in a mock sushi bar, while the chef prepares the food right behind the display on the other side. Customers can browse the menu and order food by using the touchscreen strip on the bottom. Once the order has been placed, you can proceed to watch a sporting event or other content on the 55-inch OLED. Because the screen is 40 percent transparent, you can still see the chef preparing your food on the other side.