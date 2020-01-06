App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CES 2020: OnePlus to unveil Concept One prototype smartphone with 'disappearing' rear cameras

The Concept One phone will be unveiled at CES 2020.

Carlsen Martin

In December, OnePlus announced that it would be unveiling a new concept phone at the ongoing CES 2020 in Las Vegas. But other than the name of the device, little else was revealed. However, OnePlus recently tweeted a video of the Concept One phone, revealing a significant feature of the device.


According to the video, the OnePlus Concept One Phone will feature a unique “invisible camera” setup on the back. The camera setup is based on colour-shifting glass.


The camera lenses on OnePlus’ upcoming concept phone seems to be concealed under what appears to be dimmable glass. The Wired described the tech used is similar to that of sunroofs used in high-end cars and aircraft windows. A feature like this would eliminate camera bumps, which have become synonymous on today’s multi-camera smartphones.


The cameras on the back of the concept phone will be hidden under a glass until the camera app is turned on. When the cameras are in use, the tinted glass can be adjusted via an electrical signal. The Wired reported that the prototype device featured a leather back with a Papaya Orange finish, similar to what we saw on the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

Additionally, the device also has some visible stitching and a strip of electrochromic glass that hides the camera lenses. The Concept One phone will feature the same triple camera setup as the OnePlus 7T Pro. However, the front of the device continues to remain a mystery. OnePlus will reveal all the details about its Concept One phone, including commercial incorporation, at CES 2020.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.