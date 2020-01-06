CES 2020: OnePlus to unveil Concept One prototype smartphone with 'disappearing' rear cameras

In December, OnePlus announced that it would be unveiling a new concept phone at the ongoing CES 2020 in Las Vegas. But other than the name of the device, little else was revealed. However, OnePlus recently tweeted a video of the Concept One phone, revealing a significant feature of the device.

According to the video, the OnePlus Concept One Phone will feature a unique “invisible camera” setup on the back. The camera setup is based on colour-shifting glass.



We’re bringing the #OnePlusConceptOne to #CES2020, but you don’t have to wait: you can get a sneak peek at it right here, along with its groundbreaking “invisible camera” and color-shifting glass technology. pic.twitter.com/elsV9DKctn

— OnePlus (@oneplus) 3 January 2020

The camera lenses on OnePlus’ upcoming concept phone seems to be concealed under what appears to be dimmable glass. The Wired described the tech used is similar to that of sunroofs used in high-end cars and aircraft windows. A feature like this would eliminate camera bumps, which have become synonymous on today’s multi-camera smartphones.

The cameras on the back of the concept phone will be hidden under a glass until the camera app is turned on. When the cameras are in use, the tinted glass can be adjusted via an electrical signal. The Wired reported that the prototype device featured a leather back with a Papaya Orange finish, similar to what we saw on the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

Additionally, the device also has some visible stitching and a strip of electrochromic glass that hides the camera lenses. The Concept One phone will feature the same triple camera setup as the OnePlus 7T Pro. However, the front of the device continues to remain a mystery. OnePlus will reveal all the details about its Concept One phone, including commercial incorporation, at CES 2020.