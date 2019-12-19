OnePlus to unveil first of its kind concept phone at CES 2020

OnePlus recently sent out media invites for a special event that is being held in Las Vegas during CES 2020, which kicks off on January 7. While the smartphone maker has barely revealed any details about the product being unveiled at the event, the media invites confirm it will be a smartphone.

The phone will be called “OnePlus Concept One”, and will be the company’s first-ever concept phone. Since OnePlus hasn’t provided any information, we simply cannot confirm any information about the new concept phone.

However, we might be able to rule out foldable smartphones like the Galaxy Fold and Moto Razr, a buttonless handset like the Vivo Apex or smartphones with motorised units.

The invite features text that reads “Alternate Design” and “Alternate Future”, which suggests that this may be a design we’ve never seen before. Additionally, the name “Concept One” also hints that the new phone is one of a kind. OnePlus' new concept phone will debut as part of its 6th Anniversary celebration.

OnePlus said in an email statement, “The name itself, Concept One, is a clear promise that this device is only the first in a series to come and shows OnePlus’ commitment to applied, innovative technology - bringing users an even smoother, faster, and more “burdenless” experience. The OnePlus Concept One demonstrates a vision of both new technology and alternate design approach for the future of smartphones.”