    Budget 2023: What's in it for tech and startups?

    Budget 2023: The government announced a bunch of measures for the technology sector, ranging from giving impetus to the agritech sector to incentivising manufacturing. However, the government ignored a few key demands of startups, venture capital firms and private equity firms, leaving little to cheer about for the country’s startup ecosystem which is currently the world's third-largest.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
    Industry experts said the extension of relief for Li-ion cells and removal of customs duty will bring down the cost of EV batteries, thereby aiding EV adoption

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's focus on 'technology' has been commonplace in Union Budgets and this year was no different.

    In the Budget 2023-24 on February 1, Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for the technology sector, ranging from giving impetus to the agritech sector to incentivising manufacturing in India in a push to make the country a manufacturing hub.

    However, the government turned a blind eye to a few key demands of startups, venture capital firms, and private equity firms, leaving little to cheer about for the country's startup ecosystem which is currently the world's third-largest.

    Moneycontrol takes a look at the hits and misses of Budget 2023 for startups and tech: