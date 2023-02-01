English
    Budget 2023: In a fillip to startups, date of incorporation to qualify for tax benefits extended by a year

    The Union Budget also proposes to extend the period for startups to carry forward losses by three years

    Moneycontrol News
    Bengaluru / February 01, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

    The Budget 2023 has extended by a year the date of incorporation for startups to qualify for tax benefits, accepting a key demand of the industry. The Budget also proposes to extend the period for startups to carry forward losses by three years.

    "We have taken a number of measures for start-ups and they have borne results. India is now the third largest ecosystem for start-ups globally, and ranks second in innovation quality among middle-income countries," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget on February 1.

    Only those startups incorporated before April 1, 2023, were eligible to get tax benefits. Now the date has been extended to April 1, 2024.  The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) had sought an extension of five years.

    The minister said startups would be allowed to carry forward losses under section 79 to 10 years from current seven years.