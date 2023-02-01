Budget 2023: Govt to set up three centres of excellence for Artificial Intelligence R&D

Representative Image.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced that the government will be setting up three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence (AI) to research and develop cutting-edge applications in India. This is in line with the country’s IT industry pushing for and expecting AI-related advancement to take over technology trends in 2023.

During the Union Budget 2023, Sitharaman said that this move would help realise the vision of ‘Make AI in India, Make AI work for India.’ Some of the key focus areas to develop AI-based solutions will be agriculture, health and sustainable cities.

“Three centres of excellence for AI will be set up to realise the vision of ‘make AI in India and make AI work for India'. This will be set up in top leading educational institutions. Leading industry players will partner in conducting inter-disciplinary research, develop cutting-edge application and scalable problem solutions in the areas of agriculture, health and sustainable cities,” Sitharaman said.

She added, “This will galvanise an effective AI ecosystem and nurture quality human resources in the field.”