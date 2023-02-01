English
    Budget 2023: A renewed push for green mobility, lithium-ion cell machinery gets duty exemption

    The Budget 2023-24 extended duty exemption to the import of capital goods and machinery required for making lithium-ion cells for batteries used in EVs

    Avishek Banerjee
    February 01, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 the customs duty exemption was extended on capital goods and machines required to make lithium-ion (Li-ion) cells for batteries, giving a further push to electric vehicles as well as green mobility.

    “To further provide impetus to green mobility, customs duty exemption is being extended to import of capital goods and machinery required for the manufacture of lithium-ion cells for batteries used in electric vehicles,” Sitharaman said on February 1.

    “I propose to provide relief on customs duty on import of certain parts and inputs like camera lens and continue the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries for another year,” the minister said.

    The Union Budget 2023-24 identified seven priority areas, Saptarishi as Sitharaman called them,  and green growth is one of sectors which will be supported by policies accelerating clean energy and reducing carbon footprint.