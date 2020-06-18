App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#BoycottChineseGoods | Chinese smartphone brands get vocal about being local in India

Chinese smartphone makers such as Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, Poco, and OnePlus are rushing to appease Indian customers' after widespread calls in the country to boycott Chinese goods

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat and the recent tussle at the India-China border has sparked a significant rise in anti-China sentiments across the country. This had pushed top Chinese smartphone players to reiterate their commitment to the Indian market.

In a recent QnA video, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said Realme is a global multinational company (MNC) which started from India. Sheth also stated that the Indian market contributed nearly 50 percent to the company’s sales globally. Realme considers India to be a very important market and therefore, has launched many India-first products like the AIoT devices, a 5G smartphone, and a 64MP smartphone camera. 

“We understand the Indian users much better. More than 60 percent of our components are sourced from local suppliers,” Sheth added. The company is looking to be self-reliant in the future and is in line with all the government of India initiatives. Sheth reiterated that all Realme smartphones are manufactured under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Close

Sheth further went ahead and said Realme is an Indian startup that is now a global MNC. This may be misleading as it is a known fact that Realme was launched as an offshoot brand to Oppo, which is owned by China’s BBK group. Other Chinese smartphone companies like Vivo and OnePlus are also owned by the BBK Group.

related news

Xiaomi too has been vocal about its commitment to India. The company recently stated that 99 percent of its smartphones are manufactured in India and it intends to expand its online and offline presence, thus creating more jobs for Indians. Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain had previously said more than 50,000 employees were associated directly or indirectly with the brand.

India-China Border News LIVE

Poco, which was once a Xiaomi sub-brand, has also been posting about its presence in the country and how it “took ahead the #MakeInIndia initiative by making products and services that are crafted for India.”

OnePlus recently announced that it will make smart TVs in India. Vivo, which is India’s number two smartphone brand, starting stamping the ‘Make in India’ stamp on the retail boxes of its smartphone to promote the initiative.

These moves by Chinese brands seem to be working, as a report by The Economic Times, citing several senior executives associated with these brands, stated that their sales have no impact despite the ongoing border tension.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 11:06 am

tags #OnePlus #Poco #Realme #Vivo #Xiaomi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Supreme Court stays annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23

Supreme Court stays annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.