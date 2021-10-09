MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

BenQ projectors, gaming and entertainment monitors launched in India

The BenQ MOBIUZ gaming monitors launched in India come with features like a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and a 1000R curvature.

Moneycontrol News
October 09, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST

BenQ has launched 10 new electronic products in India. The company has expanded its portfolio in India in the gaming and entertainment categories. These include monitors, wireless portable projectors and mouse. 

The BenQ MOBIUZ gaming monitors launched in India come with features like a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and a 1000R curvature. It also comes with custom-tuned HDR, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology and sports a three-sided bezel-less design with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Three out of the six models launched come with curved panels aimed to offer an immersive gaming experience.

BenQ has also launched a new wireless portable projector GV30 in India. It features 2.1 Channel Speakers, embedded Android TV 9.0. The projector is claimed to offer authentic colours and vivid contrast. BenQ also states that the wireless projector offers multiple connectivity options and a long battery life.

Alongside the gaming monitors, the company has also unveiled a new EW3880R entertainment monitor. It has a curved IPS panel with an engrossing 2300R curvature and WQHD+ resolution. The display has a 4K UHD resolution and offers a wide colour gamut with 1.07 billion colours. The monitor also comes with BenQ HDRi and treVolo 2.1 channel audio systems. 

Lastly, there is the BenQ Zowie EC-3C E-Sports Mouse, which weighs 70 grams and sports an asymmetrical ergonomic design. The mouse comes with an adjustable USB report rate of up to 1000Hz.

Close

Related stories

Oddly, the company’s press release does not include any details around the pricing of the newly-launched products.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Benq
first published: Oct 9, 2021 11:43 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.