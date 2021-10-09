BenQ projectors, gaming and entertainment monitors launched in India

BenQ has launched 10 new electronic products in India. The company has expanded its portfolio in India in the gaming and entertainment categories. These include monitors, wireless portable projectors and mouse.

The BenQ MOBIUZ gaming monitors launched in India come with features like a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and a 1000R curvature. It also comes with custom-tuned HDR, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology and sports a three-sided bezel-less design with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Three out of the six models launched come with curved panels aimed to offer an immersive gaming experience.

BenQ has also launched a new wireless portable projector GV30 in India. It features 2.1 Channel Speakers, embedded Android TV 9.0. The projector is claimed to offer authentic colours and vivid contrast. BenQ also states that the wireless projector offers multiple connectivity options and a long battery life.

Alongside the gaming monitors, the company has also unveiled a new EW3880R entertainment monitor. It has a curved IPS panel with an engrossing 2300R curvature and WQHD+ resolution. The display has a 4K UHD resolution and offers a wide colour gamut with 1.07 billion colours. The monitor also comes with BenQ HDRi and treVolo 2.1 channel audio systems.

Lastly, there is the BenQ Zowie EC-3C E-Sports Mouse, which weighs 70 grams and sports an asymmetrical ergonomic design. The mouse comes with an adjustable USB report rate of up to 1000Hz.

Oddly, the company’s press release does not include any details around the pricing of the newly-launched products.