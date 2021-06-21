Battlegrounds Mobile India APK sending data to Tencent servers in China: Report

Battlegrounds Mobile India's early access is out. Krafton, the PUBG Mobile developer, is yet to announce the official Battlegrounds Mobile India release date. While we wait for that, a new report might spark some trouble for the Battle Royale before its release in India.

According to a new report, Battlegrounds Mobile India is sending data to servers in China. IGN India, citing sources, claims that one of the servers where the data is being sent is based in Beijing. More importantly, the report claims that these servers are run by Tencent. It also includes the user’s device data that is sent to Tencent-run Proxima Beta in Hong Kong, as well as Microsoft Azure servers located in the US, Mumbai, and Moscow.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

To refresh, PUBG Mobile and 117 other apps were banned in India over data security concerns. Krafton later said that it had broken its ties with Tencent for publishing titles in India. It also stated that it would adhere to the local laws and that the user data would be stored and processed in India.

However, the claims made in the new report are contrary to what Krafton said. IGN India used a data sniffer app and sound that the data was being sent to China Mobile Communications Corporation located in Beijing. It also did a WhoIs search and spotted a couple of services run by Tencent. These include QCloud and Anticheat expert.

The new Battlegrounds Mobile India terms of service reiterate Krafton’s claim of storing and processing personal information of players in Indian servers. However, one of the new terms also states that it might transfer data to other countries in order to meet “legal requirements.”