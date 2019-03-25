App
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Battlefield attempts to redefine the battle royale genre with Firestorm

Firestorm goes live on the 25th of March and can be accessed by purchasing a copy of Battlefield V. Players who already own a copy of Battlefield V can access Firestorm through an update.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Last week, DICE dropped the first trailer of Battlefield Firestorm, a battle royale mode for Battlefield V. The mode goes live on the 25th of March and can be accessed by purchasing a copy of Battlefield V. Players who already own a copy of Battlefield V can access Firestorm through an update.

Here’s everything you need to know about Battlefield Firestorm

  • Players are thrust into a map in squads of four, pitted against a total of 64 players.

  • Players are encircled by in a ring of fire that slowly shrinks as the game progresses.

  • In true battle royale fashion, players will hit the ground empty handed and will have to scavenge for gear.

  • In new battle royale fashion, Firestorm gives players the ability to bring tanks and vehicles to gunfights.

  • Bringing tanks to gun fights might seem overkill, but anti-tank artillery tends to level the playing field.

  • Battlefield Firestorm also features several objectives that grant better loot.

  • Matches are tied to your Company and Battlefield V progression

Firestorm will focus on Battlefield’s squad play and vehicular combat while maintaining traditional aspects of battle royales. Some of the unique aspects of Firestorm are –

In-game Objectives

The objectives in Firestorm will be in large parts similar to those found in the Battlefield’s Conquest mode. Some objectives will be found at fixed spots, while others will appear at random locations on the map. Completing these objectives rely on teamwork and coordination and will provide access to valuable gear.

Combat Vehicles

Firestorm includes up to 17 different vehicles from a powerful Panzer tank to a tractor. Apart from ground vehicles, Firestorm also features a prototype helicopter and an amphibious Schwimmwagen. While vehicles can help you traverse different parts of the quickly, jumping into tanks can often be risky as anti-tank artillery can make you a slow-moving target.

Battlefield Firestorm will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 01:37 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

