Another potential PUBG killer emerges as EA announce upcoming Battlefield Firestorm Battle Royale

The Battle Royale genre has gained immense popularity after the rise of games like PUBG and Fortnite. Major players like Activision and EA have also jumped in on the action with Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Blackout and Apex Legends respectively. And they are perhaps right to do so, Apex Legends has already hit over 50 million players, less than two months after its release.

However, competition in the battle royale genre is about to heat up with one of the biggest FPS franchises all set to hop on the battle royale bandwagon. Battlefield V recently unveiled a trailer of its long-promised battle royale mode, titled ‘Firestorm’. EA and DICE dropped a new game trailer for the upcoming Firestorm and plan to make it available for all Battlefield players on the 25th of March 2019.

Battlefield’s new battle royale will feature a total of 64 players with the option of playing solo or in a squad of four. EA has also announced a Duos Mode for two players will arrive in April. The map for the upcoming game is called Halvoy, and according to EA, it is the biggest map in the game. Halvoy will be roughly ten times the size of the games current biggest map, Hamada.

From the trailer, you can tell that Firestorm already inherits all the common traits seen in other battle royales. You drop into the map with no weapons and will have to scrounge for gear and fend off enemies as you're pushed closer and closer together.

Like Apex Legends, Battlefield allows players to revive their teammates with the added benefit of providing Battlefield-style sidearm to the revived player to fend off enemies. However, the trailer also pointed to some exciting new features including airstrikes, vehicles, and destructible environments.

According to the Firestorm website, there’ll be 17 different types of vehicles, from tanks to helicopters to tractors, and different rarities of loot. Additionally, objectives in Halvoy will allow players to claim even better loot. Firestorm’s map will feature an expansive terrain that ranges from snow-covered mountains to open waterfronts and everything in between.