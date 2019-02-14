Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apex Legends reaches an astounding 25 million players in just one week

Apex Legends is set in EA’s Titanfall universe and is perfectly placed to give PUBG and Fortnite a run of their money.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Little over a week after its official launch, Apex Legends has reached 25 million players and over 2 million concurrent players at its peak. It’s hard to believe that little over a week ago, only a handful of people knew about the game.

EA launched Apex Legends with game developer Respawn to attract new audiences and capitalise on the increasing popular battle royale format.

Apex Legends is set in EA’s Titanfall universe and is perfectly placed to give PUBG and Fortnite a run of their money. Apex Legends draws inspiration from Overwatch’s character and team driven gameplay to set itself apart from other battle royales. The game can easily run on a budget rig and can easily be downloaded for free from EA's official website.

While Apex Legends does feature smooth gameplay, it isn’t perfect: Its microtransaction system isn’t great, and the level of detail in skins and cosmetics are well below par, but that rarely ever matters.

related news

Poorly monetised games like Pokémon GO became money-making mega-success just from the sheer size of the game.

Electronic Arts had an underwhelming Q3, primarily due a year of intense competition and transformational change in the video gaming industry. The video game giant couldn’t have found a better time to bring Apex Legends into the fold. While Apex Legends has gained plenty of moment, EA has another trump card up their sleeve; in the form of the much-awaited Anthem.

It’s worth noting that Fortnite took two weeks to reach 10 million players, a feat Apex Legends accomplished in three days. The game is currently growing at a seven to ten times faster rate than Fortnite. Although Apex Legends is still far from reaching Fortnite’s over 200 million players, if statistics count for anything, it’s off to an extremely good start.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 04:57 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.