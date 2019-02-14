Apex Legends reaches an astounding 25 million players in just one week

Little over a week after its official launch, Apex Legends has reached 25 million players and over 2 million concurrent players at its peak. It’s hard to believe that little over a week ago, only a handful of people knew about the game.

EA launched Apex Legends with game developer Respawn to attract new audiences and capitalise on the increasing popular battle royale format.

Apex Legends is set in EA’s Titanfall universe and is perfectly placed to give PUBG and Fortnite a run of their money. Apex Legends draws inspiration from Overwatch’s character and team driven gameplay to set itself apart from other battle royales. The game can easily run on a budget rig and can easily be downloaded for free from EA's official website.

While Apex Legends does feature smooth gameplay, it isn’t perfect: Its microtransaction system isn’t great, and the level of detail in skins and cosmetics are well below par, but that rarely ever matters.

Poorly monetised games like Pokémon GO became money-making mega-success just from the sheer size of the game.

Electronic Arts had an underwhelming Q3, primarily due a year of intense competition and transformational change in the video gaming industry. The video game giant couldn’t have found a better time to bring Apex Legends into the fold. While Apex Legends has gained plenty of moment, EA has another trump card up their sleeve; in the form of the much-awaited Anthem.

It’s worth noting that Fortnite took two weeks to reach 10 million players, a feat Apex Legends accomplished in three days. The game is currently growing at a seven to ten times faster rate than Fortnite. Although Apex Legends is still far from reaching Fortnite’s over 200 million players, if statistics count for anything, it’s off to an extremely good start.