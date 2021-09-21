Yamaha launches new R15 bike, Aerox maxi scooter in India

Yamaha Motor India, one of four Japanese two-wheeler brands in India, has introduced two models in the market - R15 and Aerox - to cash in on the expected demand spike in upcoming festive season.

The 155cc single cylinder engine YZF R15 gets its fourth iteration in India. Yamaha has priced the Version 4 (V4) at Rs 1.67 lakh while the R15M is priced at Rs 1.77 lakh, both prices ex-showroom, Delhi. The R15 is Yamaha’s flagship model in India in the below 200cc bike category.

Yamaha has added a few new features to the R15 including the upside-down front fork, traction control system, quick shifter, Bluetooth connectivity, new LCD instrument cluster inspired by the gear shift indicator.

Yamaha expanded its scooter presence with the entry into a larger engine displacement segment. The company launched the Aerox 155 maxi scooter, which uses the same engine as the R15, but slightly detuned in power. The Aerox 155 which is priced at Rs 1.29 lakh shall be available in showrooms from end of September. The maxi scooter will compete against the Aprilia SXR 160.

Mated to a CVT transmission, a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke motor on the Aerox 155 produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm. The scooter contains a charging socket, a storage capacity of 24.5 litres, Bluetooth-enabled connect App, 5.8-inch LCD cluster and a 5.5 litre fuel tank.

With a share of just 3.4 percent in India’s two-wheeler market Yamaha trails in comparison against heavyweights Hero MotoCorp and Honda. Yamaha stood seventh on the list of India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers.

As per data shared by the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Yamaha’s India sales stood at 172,527 units during the April to August period, recording a growth of 14 percent compared to the same period last year. This growth was much lower than the 21 percent growth recorded by India’s two-wheeler segment in the same five months.

Honda’s market share in India stands at 25 percent while that of Suzuki stands at 5 percent. The quartet of Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Bajaj and TVS, control 88 percent of the domestic market, as per SIAM data.