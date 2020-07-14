XUV300 tops Global NCAP's 6-year safety rankings: M&M

Mahindra XUV300 | Rs 8.3 lakh | The Mahindra XUV300 also managed to bag the best -selling compact SUV in May. This is at a time when the restriction were just easing off and when you expect the usual market leaders like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue to keep the lead.

XUV300, the compact sports utility vehicle from Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), has topped Global NCAP's six-year safety rankings, making it the safest among all the vehicles tested by the Global NCAP from 2014.

Under the 'SaferCarsForIndia' campaign, the compact SUV has scored 5-star safety ratings at the Global NCAP crash test earlier this year. The sports utility vehicle offers customers 50 safety features including some segment firsts such as seven airbags, disc brakes on all 4-wheels and front parking sensors.

Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) is an internationally renowned safety accreditation body. Besides promoting vehicle crash-testing and reporting in emerging markets, it also enhances cooperation between various NCAPs.

GNCAP has completed safety assessments on more than 38 vehicles so far from 2014, and the XUV300 scored the highest safety rating among all the models tested, the company said in a release.

The homegrown auto major's compact SUV achieved the highest combined occupant safety rating, with a 5-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection and a 4-star rating for child occupant protection, the latter being a first in India, according to the release.

"This is a proud moment for us at Mahindra. Earlier this year, the XUV300 was rated by GNCAP as the safest vehicle in India and now, it has been recognised as the safest vehicle over the last six years.

"This demonstrates our strong commitment towards vehicle safety and is a big leap forward for the Indian automotive industry, as a homegrown brand takes the lead on safety," said Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer for the automotive division at M&M Ltd.

The XUV300 has established a new benchmark in terms of vehicle safety in India after having been awarded a 5-star rating by Global NCAP, the company said.

Mahindra also said it was the first and only manufacturer in the country to be awarded the 'Safer Choice Award' by GNCAP.

The official Global NCAP test for the Mahindra XUV300 was conducted in Germany earlier this year, it added.