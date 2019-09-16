Want a connected two-wheeler? Here are five models with Bluetooth connectivity

TVS became the first two-wheeler manufacturer in the country to launch a scooter with Bluetooth connectivity when it launched the Ntorq 125. Following this trend, other manufacturers jumped on the bandwagon and launched their own Bluetooth-enabled two-wheelers. Here is a list of five such two-wheelers.

1. TVS Ntorq

As mentioned earlier, the Ntorq was the first scooter in India to feature Bluetooth connectivity. It gets a fully digital instrument cluster which, apart from the regular data, also displays incoming calls and messages, along with navigation directions. It can be paired to an app which shows the scooter’s ride statistics, service details, service reminders and the last location of the scooter’s parking.

2. TVS Jupiter Grande edition

Taking a cue from the success of the Ntorq, TVS added the Bluetooth connectivity feature to its already feature-laden scooter, the Jupiter. Dubbed the Jupiter Grande Edition, the Bluetooth connectivity allows the user to receive calls and text notifications on the semi-digital instrument console. It also connects to the TVS Connect app to show trip statistics and service reminders of the scooter. TVS has also equipped the Jupiter Grande Edition with an LED headlamp, adjustable rear monoshock, cross-stitched tan seat, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

3. Vespa VLS 150

Italian scooter manufacturer Vespa joined the Bluetooth connectivity bandwagon when it launched the VLX 150. It gets a semi-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, which can be accessed via the Vespa Connectivity app. The app has a ‘Find Me’ feature which activates the scooter’s turn indicators, making it easy to locate in a crowded spot. It also offers a ‘Follow Me’ feature which remotely switches on the scooter’s headlamp to illuminate the path. Apart from that, the app also supports navigation, vehicle info and closest showrooms and petrol pumps in the area.

4. Aprilia SR 150

Though the SR 150 made its debut without the connectivity feature, Italian bikemaker Aprilia has added the feature in the scooter’s 2019 edition. It also gets a larger display, which shows all the information necessary to the rider. The scooter’s connectivity features are quite like the Vespa’s, as it also features navigation, find me and follow me.

5. Hero XPulse 200