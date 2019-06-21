Tread and traction: Top 8 tyres for Indian roads

The little piece of rubber which separates the tarmac from the rest of your car called a tyre plays a rather essential yet overlooked role in the safety, performance and basic functioning of your vehicle.

A set of good, grippy tyres can drastically improve your ride quality. On the contrary, running on bad, damaged or generally degraded tyres can increase the risk of a crash or slide-out considerably.

However, it is not easy to identify which tyre is best for your car, unless you know what you’re looking for. Keeping that in mind, here is a list of tyres which will give you a long, safe and satisfactory drive:

Bridgestone Turanza

An exclusively high-speed tyre, the Bridgestone Turanza is built to handle speeds, and it does the job well. Suitable for hatchbacks or middle power sedans, the Turanza offers an unparalleled tyre compound, tread grips and is one of the quietest tires on the street.

Goodyear GT3

A comfortable option for most sedans in India, the Goodyear GT3 offers a perfect blend of cushioning and grip. Priced at about Rs 5,300 a piece, the GT3 is a good option for people looking to compromise between safety and comfort.

MRF ZVTS

An Indian brand famous for making grippy motorcycle tyres, the MRF ZVTS falls in the budget tyre range and can be opted for small to medium hatchbacks in India. It costs about Rs 2,600 a piece, which makes it a cheap yet reliable option.

Michelin Primacy

Michelin has had a history of making championship winning, as well as life-saving tyres. Continuing with their legacy, Michelin has come up with the Primacy, a heavy-duty tyre built for the average Indian SUV. It offers a great mix of performance and safety, while also ensuring the rider stays comfortable. All that at a price of Rs 6,700 a piece.

Apollo Amazers

A somewhat economical option, Apollo tyres offer the best grip for the price they ask for. Apollo Amazers are best suited for Indian sedans, with prices starting from Rs 3,600 a piece.

JK Tyre Vectra

Another Indian brand, JK Tyre is a favourite choice for anyone looking for the most bang for their buck. Priced at just Rs 3,800 a piece, the JK Tyre Vectra is a rugged tyre for sedans and hatchbacks looking to do small daily runs, rather than munching miles on the highway.

Yokohama Geolander AT

The Japanese manufacturer Yokohama does not settle for anything but the best. This is evident in its heavy-duty Geolandar AT tyre, which is made for strong, powerful SUVs, and can conquer any terrain with ease. Hence the AT in its name.

Maxxis MA-P1

The cheapest, most economical option for small cars, Maxxis MA-P1, is a Taiwanese tyre which is the best choice for anyone looking to save on their rubber massively. Priced at Rs 2,400 a piece, the MA-P1 is ideal for hatchbacks like Maruti Alto or Wagon R

This is a list of car tyres which can suit your needs, and keep your car planted to the ground.