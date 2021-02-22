Tata Safari launched at Rs 14.69 lakh: All you need to know

Tata Motors has finally launched the much-anticipated Safari in India, bookings for which had already begun earlier this month. Additionally, the company has also launched a Safari Adventure Edition that adds a number of cosmetic features.

The Tata Safari in its time had amassed a cult following and the name being revived with the Harrier platform has only brought on cheers. The Safari will be available in six variants – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+ - not including the Safari Adventure edition.

As for design, the Safari largely shares its cues with the Harrier, the front is almost identical save for the new grille. Off to the side, the changes are more visible. The car is longer than the Harrier with the extra overhang in the rear to accommodate the third row of seats. The roof is stepped as well to allow for better headroom for the rear passengers. There are new roof rails with silver accents and the rear gets a new tailgate and refreshed tail lamps.

Mechanically, however, the Safari gets the same 2-liter Kryotec turbo-diesel as the Harrier. This produces 170PS of power and 350Nm of torque and gearbox options include both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The old Safaris did get 4X4 drive systems and the new SUV doesn’t. However, the SUV is based on Omega architecture which allows for the incorporation of 4-wheel drive and electrification, so we can’t rule out the possibility of a 4X4 Safari in the future.

As for the inside, the biggest change would be the third row of seats. The car is available in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations, but the 6-seater option is only available in the XZ+ variant. The rest of the interiors is very similar to the Harrier. You get an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 9-speaker JBL audio system, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, and everything else you would in a Harrier.

Tech connected car technology, a terrain response system, electronic parking brake, hill-climb assist, hill-descent control, cruise control, and much more.

The Tata Safari has been launched at a starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh. The top-spec XZA+ trim is priced at Rs 21.25 lakh. The Adventure Edition on the other hand is priced at Rs 20.20 lakh for the manual variant and Rs 21.45 lakh for the automatic variant.

Competition-wise, the Safari goes up against rivals like the Mahindra XUV500, the MG Hector Plus, and the upcoming 7-seater Hyundai Creta.