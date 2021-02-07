New Tata Safari Review: Big improvement over old version with upgraded interiors and superior performance

First things first. If you were expecting the new Safari to be fitted with a 4-wheel drive system, prepare to be disappointed – it’s front-wheel driven. I had to get this out of the way because for the many legions of Safari fans (and believe me, it’s almost a cult), a large part of the SUV’s appeal was that they could, if they so wished, engage 4-low and go off down some treacherous jungle path that would scare the pants off a regular vehicle (more on jungle paths later, however).

Tata also claims that the earlier names it floated about – the HX7, the Buzzard and the Gravitas – were only placeholders and that the Safari badge was always intended for a return into the automotive world. The car that has returned with the badge is a 7-seat SUV that is aimed at families, not trailblazing adventurers, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as I found out.

Let’s Talk Interiors

Why I say this is because I found Safari’s third row of seats to be surprisingly comfortable. Many 7-seaters have third rows that are little more than cubbyholes for children and small animals, but in here, I was able to sit properly, with enough head and legroom and with my knees at a civilised angle, rather than up near my ears. The large windows at the back give this part of the cabin an airy feeling, and those sitting here get USB charging ports and a blower control too. I’d be willing to wager that two adults would be quite happy to sit here over a long-ish journey.

Many 7-seaters have third rows that are little more than cubbyholes for children and small animals, but the new Safari offers comfortable seating with enough head and legroom (Image: Tata Motors)

The news gets even better in the second row of seats (as standard, the Safari comes with a bench seat, but you can option a six-seat version with second-row captain seats as well). The seating position is just right, with great back and thigh support, and because this row is positioned higher than the first row, you get a commanding view out over the road (and from the side windows as well).

The 60:40 split seats can also be pushed back, and a lever allows you to move the front passenger seat ahead for even more room. All good news here, then – the Safari really does have the seating aspect down pat. You do have to contort yourself a bit to get into the third row, but that’s something you have to live with in pretty much any 7-seater. What’s the bad news? You can forget about carrying any luggage of note when all the seats are occupied – 73 litres is all you get. Of course, if there are fewer passengers, the last two rows of seats can be folded down for more cargo space. Working the tail gate requires a few hours at the gym as well – it’s quite weighty.

The cabin is generally well put together, and if you’ve seen the insides of a Harrier, you’ve pretty much seen the Safari. The topmost model gets light-coloured leatherette seats that give the cabin a sense of space, but they’ll be a pain to keep clean. The top model also gets an electronic parking brake, which is a huge improvement over the clunky manual lever in the lower models, as well as features like a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver’s seat, a JBL audio system, a somewhat dated-looking 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, hill descent control and others. All told, this is a cabin that will satisfy all but the most finicky buyer.

The top model gets features like a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver’s seat, a JBL audio system among others (Image: Tata Motors)

The Harrier Connection

Externally, there's no mistaking the fact that the Safari is a direct descendant of the Harrier. Up front, the headlamps are the same, with the difference being the grille, which has an arrow pattern on it and is garnished with chrome. Move around to the side and the other differences become apparent – the roofline is higher, to accommodate the third row of seats, and the rear overhang is more pronounced; the car is 63mm longer than a Harrier (with the same wheelbase, though) and 80mm taller, and there’s no difference in their widths. The 18-inch alloy wheels fill out the arches nicely, giving it a rugged stance.

The Safari is a direct descendant of the Harrier. Up front, the headlamps are the same, with the difference being the grille, which has an arrow pattern on it and is garnished with chrome (Image: Tata Motors)

The engines are identical – a 2-litre, four-cylinder diesel with 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, with the options of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The Safari is 75 kg heavier, but it doesn't feel like it’s slower than the Harrier, at least not from the seat of the pants; I didn't drive it with a full load of passengers, so I can't comment on how it’ll perform with that load.

For better braking, the Safari comes with all-round disc brakes, which are effective stoppers; the brake pedal doesn't have enough modulation in it, though. The steering wheel is not the sharpest tool in the shed, but that’s no dealbreaker, especially given the ride quality that’s on offer – it’s superb.

The tweaked suspension absorbs bumps very well and will make long journeys more than bearable. As for those treacherous jungle paths, well, I found myself what looked like a pretty rough trail and set the Safari down it, and even without 4WD, it managed quite well. I wouldn't try crossing rivers in this car, but suffice to say it’ll take the rough with the smooth – and it does have Wet/Rough Terrain Response modes.

The Safari is 63 mm longer and 80 mm taller than the Harrier. The wheelbase remains the same 2,741 mm (Image: Tata Motors)

At an expected price range of between Rs 15 lakh and 21 lakh, the Safari will be more expensive than the Harrier and will be fighting for space in a segment that also has the Hector Plus and that will soon see a major player in the form of the seven-seat Creta. By itself, I think it’s a big— and different—improvement over the old Safari, and I see no reason why buyers won’t flock to the Tata showrooms for it.