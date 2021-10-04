Tata Punch SUV unveiled, to be launched on October 20

live bse live

Tata Motors on October 4 unveiled the Punch, a mini SUV while opening bookings for the same, which it plans to launch on October 20. This will be the first all-new product launch by the company this year.

The Mumbai-based company claims that the Punch will be creating white space in the passenger vehicle market which means that the SUV won’t have any immediate competition. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Mahindra KUV100 NXT are entry-level SUVs in India.

While the Punch will be positioned below the Tata Nexon (Rs 7.28 lakh), its prices and other details like specifications will be disclosed on its launch day. Buyers can book the Punch for Rs 21,000 as of October 4, company officials added.

“It is a white space product and will overlap other segments. The catchment area for the Punch will be very large,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Passenger Cars, Tata Motors in a media interaction.

Given the features on offer and the proven vehicle platform used (same as Altroz), the Punch will mostly likely target the Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnate, both of which are priced at Rs 5.6 lakh for the base model.

The Punch will be available in four variants which Tata Motors is calling as personas in manual and automatic-manual transmission. Just like most other models priced below Rs 6.5 lakh, the Punch will come only with a petrol engine for now.

The features list includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, engine start-stop, Eco and City drive modes, 90-degree opening doors, the flat floor in the rear, steering mounted controls, 7-inch infotainment system, rear camera, voice commands, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, auto-folding ORVMs and temperature control.

The SUV which will be available in seven colours will come powered by the same 1.2 litres naturally aspirated petrol engine which is seen on the Nexon. The company will keep its options open for introducing a turbocharged version and a fully electric version for the future basis consumer feedback. While exact power output figures were not shared by the company, the Punch can sprint from 0-60 kmph in a claimed 6.5 seconds.

Tata Motors further claims that the Punch has been tested for more than 2 million kilometres clocked on 150 prototypes. These were driven in hot, 50 degrees Celsius climatic conditions of Rajasthan and cold conditions, minus 10 degrees Celsius in Ladakh. The car will be manufactured in Pune.