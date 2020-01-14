App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata opens bookings for BSVI Nexon, Tiago and Tigor

The Nexon gets a facelift, which includes an aggressive front end with a brand-new grille and sleek projector headlamps.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors is gearing up to update its lineup with BSVI-compliant models and has opened bookings for the updated Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. The Indian automobile manufacturer has updated the cars aesthetically along with their BSVI-compliant powertrain.

The Nexon gets a facelift, which includes an aggressive front end with a brand-new grille and sleek projector headlamps. The company is also expected to update the car’s rear end by tweaking its tail lamps. Engine options will a 1.2-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel motor.

Tata has also updated the facelifted Tiago with design cues from the Altroz. It gets a new and redesigned front bumper, slimmer headlamps, and a redesigned grille. It should retain its 1.2-litre petrol engine with BSVI-compliance, while its 1.05-litre diesel unit may be discontinued.

The Tigor has also received a revised front bumper, slimmer headlamps and a grille borrowed from the Altroz while the DRLs are slotted near the fog lamp housing. Tata is expected to offer the Tigor with a BSVI-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine.

After the BSVI update, expect the prices for all three cars to up a notch. Tata is currently accepting bookings for these models for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The company is expected to reveal further details about the updated cars as they approach their date of launch.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 12:43 pm

tags #Altroz #Auto #Nexon #Tata #Technology #Tiago #Tigor #trends

