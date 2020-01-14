Tata opens bookings for BSVI Nexon, Tiago and Tigor

Tata Motors is gearing up to update its lineup with BSVI-compliant models and has opened bookings for the updated Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. The Indian automobile manufacturer has updated the cars aesthetically along with their BSVI-compliant powertrain.

The Nexon gets a facelift, which includes an aggressive front end with a brand-new grille and sleek projector headlamps. The company is also expected to update the car’s rear end by tweaking its tail lamps. Engine options will a 1.2-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel motor.

Tata has also updated the facelifted Tiago with design cues from the Altroz. It gets a new and redesigned front bumper, slimmer headlamps, and a redesigned grille. It should retain its 1.2-litre petrol engine with BSVI-compliance, while its 1.05-litre diesel unit may be discontinued.

The Tigor has also received a revised front bumper, slimmer headlamps and a grille borrowed from the Altroz while the DRLs are slotted near the fog lamp housing. Tata is expected to offer the Tigor with a BSVI-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine.