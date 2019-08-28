Tata Nexon facelift spotted: What has changed?

Tata’s compact SUV the Nexon was recently spotted in a heavy camouflage, which suggests its facelifted launch is around the corner. While an official date of launch hasn’t been announced, its spy shots reveal Tata’s plans for upgrading the Nexon.

Tata seems to have integrated the Nexon in its new Impact 2.0 design philosophy, as the car was spotted with a revised front end. Its headlamps also looked slimmer and wider and were flanking a slimmer grille. Its bumper also looked redesigned to be flatter and edgier than its predecessor. The car is also expected to get a redesigned tailgate, organically better taillamps and a new set of bumpers at the back.

The Nexon is also expected to get upgraded interiors which could include material changes as well as changes in its dashboard layout. It could also borrow the semi-digital instrument cluster, a wide-screen infotainment system as well as a new steering wheel from the Harrier SUV.

Mechanically the car is expected to be unchanged, but it should get BSVI compliant engines. Tata is currently offering the Nexon with a 1198CC, three-cylinder petrol engine which makes 110PS of maximum power and 170Nm of peak torque. It also gets an optional 1498CC, four-cylinder diesel motor making 110PS and 260Nm. Both engine options are available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT.