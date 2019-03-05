App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors unveils 4 products at Geneva Motor show, including premium hatchback Altroz

The company took curtains off an electric version of Altroz hatchback as well, which it plans to launch next year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Tata Motors on March 5 unveiled four products, including premium hatchback Altroz and a concept version of small SUV H2X, at the Geneva Motor show.

The company also showcased a second SUV from its OMEGA platform called the Buzzard Geneva edition, a seven-seater SUV. The name of the vehicle is yet to be finalised for the Indian market.

It also revealed Buzzard Sport (known as Harrier in India) during the unveiling here, which was attended by Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

All the products are based on the company's optimal modular efficient global advanced (OMEGA) and agile light advanced architecture (ALFA), which are expected to hit road over the next two years.

"All these global products are based on the two new architecture strategy. We are confident that they will be game changers in their own spheres and will successfully reiterate our commitment to offer aspirational products," Tata Motors MD and CEO Guenter Butschek told reporters here at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show.

While the Altroz and its EV version are based on ALFA platform, Buzzard comes pinned on OMEGA architecture. The company plans to launch the product in next financial year.

The Altroz, which will be launched later this year, will come with both petrol and diesel engine options.

"This architecture also has the ability to evolve into a range of modern, exciting vehicles in a short development cycle," the company said.

Flexible solutions in the architecture also make it capable of handling connected, hybrid car offerings in the future, it added.

The H2X Concept showcases the company's future design direction, Tata Motors said.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 03:49 pm

