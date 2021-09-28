MARKET NEWS

Tata Motors rolls out 1,00,000th unit of Altroz from Pune plant

The city-headquartered vehicle maker had commenced Altroz production at the fag-end of November 2019. It launched the vehicle in January 2020.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST
Tata Motors on Tuesday rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of its hatchback Altroz, from the company’s manufacturing facility at Pune.

The city-headquartered vehicle maker had commenced Altroz production at the fag-end of November 2019. It launched the vehicle in January 2020.

The first vehicle model built on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, the Altroz, has acquired the top 2nd position in the premium hatchback category in the current fiscal, with more than 20 percent share with an average monthly sale of around 6,000 units in FY22, Tata Motors said in a release.

Moreover, the car clocked its maximum sales of 7,550 units in March this year, it added.

"We have crossed a major milestone, rolling out the 1,00,000th unit, during these challenging times and are grateful for the constant support and loyalty of our customers and partners.

"The Altroz occupies a pride of place in our New Forever range offering a wide variety of options in the premium hatchback segment,” said Rajan Amba, Vice-President for sales, marketing and customer care at the passenger vehicle business unit of Tata Motors.

With multiple achievements in its kitty, the Altroz reflects true international standards of safety, design, performance and overall experience, he said, adding, "the feat of the 1,00,000th rollout today, is yet another testament to success of the Altroz in a challenging segment like premium hatchback.”

"With increasing recognition from Indian consumers and earning incremental market share, we are confident that Altroz is poised for even more success in the future,” Amba added.

The Altroz comes in six variants with 1.2L Revotron Petrol, 1.2L i-Turbo Petrol and 1.5L diesel engines. Besides, it is also available in the Dark Range and offers a host of premium features across all variants.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Altroz #Auto #Business #Companies #Pune plant #Tata Motors
first published: Sep 28, 2021 01:29 pm

