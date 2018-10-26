Tata Motors launches performance variants of Tiago, Tigor with Jayem Auto

Tata Motors has priced the Tiago JTP at Rs ** lakh and the Tigor JTP at Rs ** lakh (ex-showroom). The two cars are the first products of the 50:50 joint venture company JT Special Vehicles that was formed between Tata Motors formed with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives, founded by former race car driver J Anand

Tata Motors, the country’s fourth largest car maker, has launched performance variants of the Tiago and Tigor hatchback priced at Rs 6.39 lakh and Rs 7.49 lakh, respectively, ex-showroom, New Delhi. Prices are introductory.

The two cars are the first products of the 50:50 joint venture company JT Special Vehicles formed between Tata Motors and Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives, founded by former race car driver J Anand.

Both the cars bear spruced-up interior and exterior styling intended to give them a sporty look which differentiates them from the regular models. Engines have also been tuned up to produce 34 percent more power than their regular counterparts. The Tiago and Tigor will carry the ‘JTP’ branding on the front grille and rear.

Both cars come powered by a three-cylinder 1.2-litre turbocharged engine that delivers a peak power of 114bhp. Tata Motors wants to position them as performance cars to enhance their overall brand appeal.

Mayank Pareek, President (passenger vehicle business unit), Tata Motors said, “Average age of car buyers has come down to 32 from 39 years in the last few years. Products like JTP will have a rub-off on the main brand and it can be huge. Tiago, which is into its third year, is already doing very well. I want it to do well even in its sixth year. Actually, this is not a product strategy (but) it is a marketing strategy”.

It is not unique for a hatchback or a sedan to come powered by an engine that generates more than 100bhp. Maruti’s Baleno, Volkswagen’s Polo GT TSI and Fiat’s Abarth Punto are some of the experiments by Tata Motors’ rivals in the hatchback space. But this is the first time that a vehicle maker in India has partnered an engineering company to build performance versions of regular cars. Some of these companies have in-house performance verticals such as AMG for Mercedes Benz, M Series by BMW, RS by Audi, Abarth by Fiat.

“Globally such kind of cars do not have more than 5-6 percent share of the main brand. It is not about volume. But the rub-off is huge on that brand to the extent of 20 percent,” added Pareek.

Tiago was launched by Tata Motors in the first half of 2016. The car has been a runaway success for clocking around 8,000-9,000 units a month. The hatchback has helped Tata Motors break into the list of top three car makers in some of the months. Tigor has been doing around 2,500 a month. Tata Motors decided to give Tigor another push with the coming on board of actor Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador.

“This dream of launching performance versions germinated in 2016, immediately after launching the Tiago. And within a year we partnered with Jayem Auto. Tata Motors has the wherewithal to undertake such a venture but we are already stretched at the moment with new products, BS-VI, electrification. Jayem is quick and they have a great engineering capability”, added Pareek.

Both the cars will be made at Sanand, Gujarat where Tiago and Tigor are made presently. Sources said Tata Motors could be looking to sell around 500-600 units sales of JTP versions per month. To begin with, there will be 30 dealerships with dedicated staff to take care of sales.