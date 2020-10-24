172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|royal-enfield-meteor-350-to-be-finally-launched-on-november-6-6008901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to be finally launched on November 6

The Meteor 350 has been spotted testing numerous times on streets so we already have a fair idea of the bikes design. It will be available in three variants, Fireball, Stellar and Supernova, all of which will have unique features of their own.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

After months of waiting, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launch date is finally out. Expected to be a replacement for the Thunderbird 350, the Meteor 350 will have very similar styling and most likely a similar price point.

The Meteor 350 has been spotted testing numerous times on streets so we already have a fair idea of the bike's design. It will be available in three variants, Fireball, Stellar and Supernova, all of which will have unique features of their own.

Royal Enfield

Close

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350, however, brings with it the company’s Tripper Navigation. This is essentially Bluetooth connectivity that will also have GPS navigation.

The Meteor 350 will be powered by a 350cc single-cylinder engine. This is expected to produce 20.5 Nm of power and 27 Nm of torque. Reports suggest the company has worked on the gearbox of the bike and the Meteor should get a lighter clutch lever and better gear shifts.

Like we mentioned before, the Meteor 350 will replace the discontinued Thunderbird 350, so pricing should be along the lines of the Rs 1.65 lakh mark. The Royal Enfield Meteor is all set to be launched on November 6.
First Published on Oct 24, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield #Royal Enfield Meteor 350 #Technology

