Revolt RV400, India’s first electric motorcycle, launched at monthly plan of Rs 3,499

Homegrown electric two-wheeler maker Revolt today launched its first product, the Revolt RV400, which offers eye-catching features besides a novel monthly pricing plan. Alongside, it also launched a smaller sibling, the Revolt RV300.

Touted as India’s first electric motorcycle, the RV400 is a fully-grown two-wheeler that sports a high top speed of 85 km/h, an ARAI-certified peak range of 150 kms, as well as premium features found on high-end motorcycles such as LED DRLs, projector headlights as well as upside-down forks.

The Revolt RV400 was first unveiled back in June. The company claims to have received over 3,000 bookings already.

Pricing

Revolt is offering the bikes with the introductory My Revolt Plan (MRP), a monthly-payment plan. Users who want to buy the RV400 will pay Rs 3,499 for 37 months (translating to a total cost of roughly Rs 1.3 lakh). There is also a premium plan costing Rs 3,999 per month, which offers a few more features.

The smaller RV300 carries a monthly payment plan of Rs 2,999. Prices are all inclusive.

Performance

The RV400 gets a 3.6 kW rated electric motor capable of churning out 170 Nm of torque right from the get go. The bike gets three riding modes – Eco, which restricts speed to 45 km/h, Normal at 65 km/h and Sport which will go up to 85 km/h.

Revolt also says that there is an additional Nitro mode which will be introduced at a later date.

The Revolt will run 150 km on a single charge. The company is offering an unlimited warranty on the battery pack, which is rated for a lifetime of 1.5 lakh km.

For charging, Revolt has introduced a feature called Revolt Switch, through which users can swap a drained battery with a fully-charged one at the nearest Revolt Switch station. Another method is to have a fully charged battery delivered right to you in case of emergencies.

The RV300 gets a 1.5 kW motor with a 2.7 kW battery and carries a top speed of 65 km/h. Total mileage too remains almost the same: at 80-150 km on a single charge.

Features

The RV400 gets hexagonal headlamps with LED DRLs and projector lights. The place where the battery pack is stored will offer additional storage space. The motorcycle has been designed to offer a comfortable commuter bike-style riding position.

The bike is built using a single cradle chassis with a bolt-on sub-frame. Suspension comes via Upside down front forks (a first in this segment) and an adjustable rear monoshock.

Braking duties will be handled by 240 mm disc brakes both in the front and the back complemented by CBS. The bike also gets regenerative braking to gain back some charge when decelerating.

The bike gets a ground clearance of 215 mm along with a IP67 rating for water wading capabilities. A USB charger comes as standard fitment on the bike. Also, as long as the bike's side-stand is engaged, it will remain inactive, a necessary safety feature unavailable in this segment of bikes.

The footpegs are adjustable with two modes, Cruise and Sport.