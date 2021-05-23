Renault-Nissan fights court battle with Indian workers on operations during COVID-19 surge

Image: Reuters

Renault-Nissan has told an Indian court it needs to continue production at its car plant to meet orders, dismissing concerns of an employee union that alleged COVID-19 safety protocols were being ignored at the factory, legal filings show.

Renault-Nissan India and workers at its plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu have been locked in a legal tussle after workers petitioned a court to halt operations because social distancing norms were being flouted and company-provided health benefits were outweighed by the risk to their lives.

In response, Renault-Nissan has argued in a court filing - which is not public - that there was a "compelling need" to continue operations to fulfil domestic and export orders. It said all COVID-19 norms were being followed.

The case will next be heard on Monday at the Madras High Court when the state government, which is also party to the case, is expected to file its response.

The legal battle highlights the challenges big companies are facing to keep operating in India amid heightened worries from employees who fear for their health and safety.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"It is a question of life versus livelihood," M Moorthy, general secretary of Renault Nissan India workers union which represents all 3,500 permanent factory workers, told Reuters. "We just want social distancing protocols to be followed and the management to be responsible for any risks to the workers or their family members."

The factory, which produces Nissan, Renault and Datsun cars, also employees 3,000 contract workers, 2,500 staff members and 700 apprentices.

Nissan, which has a majority stake in the Renault-Nissan India plant, declined to comment for this article.

State government officials did not respond to a request for comment.

India is currently facing its second wave of coronavirus infections. Tamil Nadu is one of the worst hit states recording more than 30,000 cases each day.

The state, an auto hub dubbed as India's "Detroit", has imposed a full lockdown until May 31 but has allowed some factories, including automobiles, to continue operating.

Renault-Nissan's May 16 court filing shows it has pending export orders of about 35,000 vehicles for the May-October period, which if not fulfilled could lead to penalties and loss of business. It also has 45,000 pending domestic bookings for the recently launched Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger cars.

The company's petition says it has always prioritised employee safety and "has left no stone unturned" to ensure the infection does not spread.

"The travelling public consider private vehicles as a safe mode of travel ... there is a compelling need for the state to ensure the continued operations of the automobile manufacturers," the petition said.