Renault launches City K-ZE in China, could be launched as Kwid Facelift in India

Renault’s City K-ZE has made its official debut in China. While the hatchback is an all-electric version of the Kwid, its design and aesthetics indicate that the Kwid facelift could look similar upon launch in India.

The French automobile manufacturer has built the City K-ZE on the same platform as the Kwid, which is the CMF-A platform. However, since it is an electric car, it gets an all-electric drivetrain in place of the internal combustion engine.

The City K-ZE is equipped with a 26.8kWh lithium-ion battery which gives the car a range of 240km on a full charge. This battery powers an electric motor which makes 44PS of maximum power and 125Nm of peak torque. The City K-ZE has a claimed top speed of 105kmph.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is expected that Renault will borrow design cues from the car for the upcoming Kwid facelift in India. The City K-ZE is equipped with a set of split headlamps with LED DRLs, along with a flowing grille. It also gets LED taillamp units and an SUV-like rear bumper. Renault could also borrow the brand-new fully digital instrument cluster, along with the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, from the Triber.

Mechanically the car is expected to be unchanged and could carry forward both its engine options. It gets a 1-litre petrol engine which makes 68PS of maximum power and 91Nm of peak torque. Its alternative is an 800CC engine which makes 54PS and 72Nm . Both engines should be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with an optional AMT.