Much-awaited SUV Mahindra Thar 2020 launched for Rs 9.80 lakh in India

The much-awaited SUV from Mahindra's stable, the Mahindra Thar 2020, has been launched for a price of Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base AX trim in India.

The second-generation Thar's LX trim, which is more city-oriented and comes with more comfort features comes a bit more expensive at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Here's the complete price list as released by Mahindra & Mahindra:

2020 Mahindra Thar price list (Image source: Mahindra Thar/YouTube)

