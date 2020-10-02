172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|much-awaited-suv-mahindra-thar-2020-launched-for-rs-9-80-lakh-in-india-5914701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Much-awaited SUV Mahindra Thar 2020 launched for Rs 9.80 lakh in India

The prices for 2020 Mahindra Thar have been revealed.

Moneycontrol News

The much-awaited SUV from Mahindra's stable, the Mahindra Thar 2020, has been launched for a price of Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base AX trim in India.

The second-generation Thar's LX trim, which is more city-oriented and comes with more comfort features comes a bit more expensive at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Here's the complete price list as released by Mahindra & Mahindra:

Close

2020 Mahindra Thar price list (Image source: Mahindra Thar/YouTube) 2020 Mahindra Thar price list (Image source: Mahindra Thar/YouTube)

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
First Published on Oct 2, 2020 01:16 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Mahindra & Mahindra #Mahindra Thar

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.