Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | 2020 Mahindra Thar: Features, capabilities and more

Moneycontrol News
Mahindra and Mahindra announced the release Mahindra Thar, an offroad capable SUV. Launch and bookings for the vehicle will be made available from October 2 (Source: Mahindra)

The Mahindra Thar will be available in two variants- AX (adventure variant) and LX (lifestyle variant). (Source: Mahindra)

Thar features unique wheel arches - trapezoidal at the front and circular at the year, with faux skid plates added at the ends to break the monotony of the design. (Image: Mahindra)

This new vehicle comes with two engine options- 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and the 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel engine. The petrol engine can churn  churn out 152 PS of power and offers a peak torque of 320 Nm, while the diesel can pump out 131 PS of power and offer a peak torque of 300 Nm. (Image: Mahindra)

First Published on Aug 15, 2020 03:18 pm

tags #Mahindra #Slideshow #SUV

