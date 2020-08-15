In pics | 2020 Mahindra Thar: Features, capabilities and more

This version of Thar also comes with a third-generation chassis with greater rigidity for superior offroading. In addition to this the 6-seater off-roader comes with a water wading ability of 650 mm. Moneycontrol News Mahindra and Mahindra announced the release Mahindra Thar, an offroad capable SUV. Launch and bookings for the vehicle will be made available from October 2 (Source: Mahindra) The Mahindra Thar will be available in two variants- AX (adventure variant) and LX (lifestyle variant). (Source: Mahindra) Thar features unique wheel arches - trapezoidal at the front and circular at the year, with faux skid plates added at the ends to break the monotony of the design. (Image: Mahindra) This new vehicle comes with two engine options- 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and the 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel engine. The petrol engine can churn churn out 152 PS of power and offers a peak torque of 320 Nm, while the diesel can pump out 131 PS of power and offer a peak torque of 300 Nm. (Image: Mahindra) First Published on Aug 15, 2020 03:18 pm