In pics | 2020 Mahindra Thar: Features, capabilities and more

This new vehicle comes with two engine options- 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and the 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel engine. The petrol engine can churn churn out 152 PS of power and offers a peak torque of 320 Nm, while the diesel can pump out 131 PS of power and offer a peak torque of 300 Nm. (Image: Mahindra)