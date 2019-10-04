Mercedes introduces connected car tech

Mercedes-Benz India joined the list of manufacturers offering connected car technology, with the launch of the updated Mercedes Me Connect. This software can be installed in any model older than 2007, with an additional adapter.

Mercedes Me Connect will be offered as a standard feature in all the models manufactured 2019 onwards and aims at digitising the entire customer and ownership experience under the company’s “Best Customer Experience 4.0” initiative.

The company is offering an OBD adapter for Rs 5,000, which can be connected to any model manufactured post-2007. This will give the user data such as vehicle health, refuel stops and roadside breakdown management. Mercedes-Benz is also offering the adapter free to cars manufactured in 2019, as a celebration for completing 25 years.

The company will begin its Phase 2 on November 15, after which it will embed all cars with an e-Sim card. This will enable more connected features in the car, such as geofencing and e-call emergency calling service. Mercedes-Benz India has also set up a dedicated call centre in India for the same. In total, the car manufacturer will offer 25 connected features.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz India said, "As the luxury car market leader, we know the pulse of our customers and always want to take the experience with our brand to the next level. With the advent of digitization, the customer needs across the country are rapidly changing, and we are already taking key steps towards creating a luxury customer experience to stay ahead of the curve.